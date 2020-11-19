giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
UNIVERSAL CHILDREN’S DAY: JOINT STATEMENT BY THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE OF THE UNION FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SECURITY POLICY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, gio 19 novembre 2020

On the occasion of Universal Children’s Day on 20 November, the European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated the following: “This year has shown more than ever how crises disrupt children’s lives, no matter which country they live in. (…)

