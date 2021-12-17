(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/17/2021 01:22 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

In a December 15 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the States Parties to UNCAC endorsed by consensus the United States’ offer to host the next Conference in 2023. Hosting the COSP represents a unique opportunity for the United States to demonstrate leadership in global anticorruption efforts following President Biden’s signature Summit for Democracy initiative this year.

As highlighted in the recent Summit for Democracy, anticorruption is a key pillar for democratic renewal. The biennial COSP is one of the most significant global multilateral anticorruption events and U.S. chairmanship of this pivotal meeting provides a key opportunity to foster international cooperation and shape those efforts.

