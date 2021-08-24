(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/24/2021 02:54 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States is imposing financial sanctions on three Paraguayan individuals for their roles in corruption schemes in Paraguay, as well as on five associated entities connected with those schemes, pursuant to Executive Order 13818. This Executive Order builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

Today’s actions demonstrate our continued efforts to impose consequences on corrupt actors and to protect the U.S. financial system from abuse. Taken in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security, these actions represent a whole-of-government effort to combat corruption in the Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay Tri-Border Area.

The United States is committed to supporting Paraguay’s efforts to combat corruption and promote accountability for those who undermine government institutions. Corruption degrades the rule of law, weakens economies and stifles economic growth, undermines democratic institutions, perpetuates conflict, deprives innocent civilians of fundamental human rights, and is intrinsically linked to money laundering and the lack of financial transparency.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this