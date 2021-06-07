(AGENPARL) – lun 07 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/07/2021 01:22 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary Antony Blinken signed an agreement for the United States to join the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development (IGF). The IGF is a voluntary partnership that includes more than 75 member nations from six continents. Its members share a commitment to ensure mining contributes to sustainable development and that negative impacts are limited, and financial benefits shared.

By joining the IGF, the United States strengthens its dedication to mining that seeks poverty reduction, inclusive growth, social development, and environmental stewardship. The United States will continue to forge a path to improve resource governance and decision making by governments involved in mining, as it has done with the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI), which was launched in 2019. IGF and ERGI efforts will dovetail to foster the adoption of responsible mining practices with strong environmental and ecological standards internationally and work to strengthen mineral supply chains through engagement with governments, industry, and civil society.

