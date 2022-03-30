(AGENPARL) – mer 30 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/30/2022 01:34 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States is designating five Iranian individuals and entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery for their involvement in Iran’s ballistic missile-related activities. We have taken this action following Iran’s recent missile attack on Erbil, Iraq, as well as missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These attacks are a reminder that Iran’s development and proliferation of ballistic missiles pose a serious threat to regional and international security.

Iranian procurement agent Mohammad Ali Hosseini and four companies in his network, Iran-based Jestar Sanat Delijan, Sina Composite Delijan Company, Sayehban Sepehr Delijan,and P.B. Sadr Company, have been involved in efforts to procure equipment used to produce ballistic missile propellant and related materials in support of Iran’s missile program.

This international procurement network operated on behalf of the IRGC Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization (RSSJO) and Parchin Chemical Industries (PCI) – which is designated for sanctions by the United Nations under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. The United States will not stand by while Iranian networks support UN-designated entities such as PCI.

Iran’s ballistic missile-related activities continue to destabilize the Middle East region, and the United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt them. We will also continue working with others in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors.

