(AGENPARL) – lun 06 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

United States Congratulates the Dominican Republic on Successful Elections [ https://www.state.gov/united-states-congratulates-the-dominican-republic-on-successful-elections/ ] 07/06/2020 03:07 PM EDT

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

The United States congratulates the people of the Dominican Republic on their democratic elections and looks forward to partnering with President-elect Abinader and his government. We will continue to work together to promote security and economic prosperity and safeguard democracy for citizens throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic and the United States are friends and neighbors with a shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.

We thank the international observers and civil society leaders for their support of the electoral process and recognize the people of the Dominican Republic and President Danilo Medina for upholding the democratic heritage of the hemisphere.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this