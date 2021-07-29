(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/29/2021 04:05 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Today, the U.S. Chargé d’affaires in Paris delivered a letter of candidature from Secretary Blinken to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) confirming that a proposal from Minnesota USA Expo is the United States’ national bid to host Expo 2027. The proposed specialized Expo, commonly known as a World’s Fair, will focus on global health and sustainability under the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All,” and will invite the world’s nations to showcase innovative and collaborative solutions to our shared challenges.

The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, will work with the Minnesota organizing committee, U.S. businesses and industry, cultural leaders and organizations, and civil society to develop an Expo that promotes American prosperity, strengthens global alliances, and connects our global community. The United States looks forward to securing support from member states of the BIE ahead of the expected vote in November 2022 to select the host city for Expo 2027.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this