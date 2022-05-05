(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/04/2022 07:53 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Today, Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, while on an official visit to Santiago, Chile, announced more than $6 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Venezuelan refugees and migrants and their host communities in Chile. This brings total U.S. humanitarian support for Venezuelans in Chile since the crisis began to nearly $26 million.

This assistance from the American people will enable our international humanitarian partners to continue to meet the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans in Chile and provide them with legal assistance, medical care, safe shelter, hygiene kits, and basic relief items, such as blankets and winter clothes.

We remain concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Immediate, full, safe, and unhindered access for humanitarian organizations and workers is essential to provide timely, need-based assistance to those who have fled Venezuela. The United States affirms our commitment to assist Venezuelan refugees, migrants, and the host communities that support them in Chile and across the region. We also thank Chile for its continued partnership as we work together with countries throughout the region to solve the ongoing migration challenge.

