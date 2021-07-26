(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/26/2021 07:47 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Beginning on July 11, tens of thousands of Cubans across the island took to the streets to peacefully demand their fundamental freedoms and a better future. The Cuban government responded with violence.

The Cuban government has responded not by recognizing the voices of its own people, but by further stifling those voices through arbitrary detentions and secret summary trials lacking due process guarantees.

The United States will continue to support the Cuban people’s desire for freedom and to determine their own future. This joint statement demonstrates that the Cuban people are not alone in their aspirations.

We are joined by Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, and Ukraine.

The United States and the international community will continue to provide support to the Cuban people as they seek to exercise those universal human rights and freedoms to which all individuals are entitled.

