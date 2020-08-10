martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

UNITED STATES : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SUPERVISION AND REGULATION

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SYSTEMIC RISK OVERSIGHT AND SYSTEMIC…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-BANKING SUPERVISION AND REGULATION

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SECURITIES—FUND MANAGEMENT; EQUITY AND DERIVATIVES…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-FINANCIAL CRISIS PREPAREDNESS AND DEPOSIT…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-RISK ANALYSIS AND STRESS TESTING…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SYSTEM STABILITY ASSESSMENT

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SUPERVISION OF FINANCIAL MARKET INFRASTRUCTURES,…

INSPECTOR GENERAL CONFIRMS NO WRONGDOING IN EMERGENCY ARMS SALES TO COUNTER IRAN

Agenparl

UNITED STATES : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR UNITED STATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 10 agosto 2020

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

August 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The U.S. is in the midst of an unprecedented social and economic shock. The longest expansion in U.S. history has been derailed by the unanticipated advent of COVID-19. To preserve lives and support public health, it was necessary to put in place a broad-based shutdown of the U.S. economy in March. Despite the gradual easing of state lockdown restrictions and lifting of stay-at-home orders starting in late April, the collateral economic damage has been enormous. First, and foremost, as of July 16, more than 136,000 Americans have tragically lost their lives and many more have become seriously ill. Almost fifteen million Americans have lost their jobs, many small and large businesses are under financial stress, and future prospects are highly uncertain. Reopening decisions will have to be handled carefully to mitigate the economic costs while containing the ongoing rise in COVID-19 infection rates. It will likely take a prolonged period to repair the economy and to return activity to pre-pandemic levels. All in all, globally there will be difficult months and years ahead and it is of particular concern that the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is still rising.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/07/United-States-2020-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-49650

Post collegati

HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE AND ACETAMINOPHEN SYRUP [MIKART, LLC]

Redazione

KELLYS DELIGHT HAND SANITIZER (LAVENDER) (ALCOHOL) GEL [WACO BOTTLING LLC]

Redazione

WAL-DRAM (DIMENHYDRINATE) TABLET [WALGREEN COMPANY]

Redazione

SUDAFED PE HEAD CONGESTION PLUS MUCUS (ACETAMINOPHEN, GUAIFENESIN, AND PHENYLEPHRINE HYDROCHLORIDE) TABLET, FILM COATED [JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER INC., MCNEIL CONSUMER HEALTHCARE DIVISION]

Redazione

ORAJEL MEDICATED FOR TOOTHACHE AND GUM, LIQUID (BENZOCAINE AND MENTHOL) LIQUID [CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.]

Redazione

PROMETHAZINE HYDROCHLORIDE AND CODEINE PHOSPHATE SOLUTION [ATLANTIC BIOLOGICALS CORP.]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More