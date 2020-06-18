UNITED NATIONS: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE ELECTION OF THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND OF FIVE NEW NON-PERMANENT MEMBERS TO THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, gio 18 giugno 2020

The European Union congratulates Volkan Bozkir on his election as the 75th President of the UN General Assembly and India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway on their election as non-permanent members to the UN Security Council for the period 2021-2022.

With these elections comes responsibility. The European Union looks forward to working with all to address global challenges in these uncertain times and to support international peace and security. The UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council both have crucial roles to play in this regard.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/kenya/81157/united-nations-statement-high-representative-josep-borrell-election-new-president-un-general_en