mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
UNISA WINS $7.8M FOR NEW RESEARCH TO PREVENT INFECTIONS, DIAGNOSE MEDICAL CONDITIONS AND IMPROVE AGED CARE

UNISA WINS $7.8M FOR NEW RESEARCH TO PREVENT INFECTIONS, DIAGNOSE MEDICAL CONDITIONS AND IMPROVE AGED CARE

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, mer 20 maggio 2020 F our UniSA researchers have collectively been awarded $7.8 million to develop new health and medical technologies which could benefit millions of people around the world. The National Health and Medical Research Council ( NHMRC ) 2021 Investigator Grants , announced today, will go towards research to prevent serious infections caused by medical devices, pioneering technology to diagnose and…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/unisa-wins-$7.8m-for-new-research-to-prevent-infections-diagnose-medical-conditions-and-improve-aged-care/

