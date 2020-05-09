sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI, FI PER GOVERNO LIBERALE MA DIFFICILE SENZA ELEZIONI

NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK VE 75

GIOVEDì 7 MAGGIO 2020 – 215ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS…

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

UNION OF THE COMOROS : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 7 MAY…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » UNISA BUSINESS SECURES ANOTHER LEADING INTERNATIONAL ENDORSEMENT

UNISA BUSINESS SECURES ANOTHER LEADING INTERNATIONAL ENDORSEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, sab 09 maggio 2020 University of South Australia (UniSA) business education and research has been awarded another significant international endorsement, earning the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB ) international business accreditation. The accreditation comes hot on the heels of the announcement of UniSA’s full five year EQUIS accreditation from the leading international network for…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/unisa-business-secures-another-leading–international-endorsement/

Post collegati

UNISA BUSINESS SECURES ANOTHER LEADING INTERNATIONAL ENDORSEMENT

Redazione

RESEARCH FELLOW USES DISTILLING SKILLS TO DEVELOP SANITISER AMID SHORTAGE

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING MAY 8 2020

Redazione

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PISA 2018 FINANCIAL LITERACY ASSESSMENT

Redazione

INFORMATION FOR USERS OF THE PCT SYSTEM WHO HAVE CHOSEN THE FEDERAL SERVICE FOR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (ROSPATENT) AS THE INTERNATIONAL SEARCHING AUTHORITY AND THE INTERNATIONAL PRELIMINARY EXAMINING AUTHORITY

Redazione

WHAT IT TAKES TO START AND GROW AS A SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More