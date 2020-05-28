giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

MERCOLEDì 27 MAGGIO 2020 – 222ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NHS TEST AND TRACE SERVICE

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: PROSEGUE ESAME IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » UNISA BRINGS INDUSTRY EXPERTISE AND RESEARCH TOGETHER TO STRIVE FOR ZERO HOMELESSNESS

UNISA BRINGS INDUSTRY EXPERTISE AND RESEARCH TOGETHER TO STRIVE FOR ZERO HOMELESSNESS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, gio 28 maggio 2020 The pursuit of zero homelessness in Australia is one step closer this week as renowned social change expert and Industry Adjunct with the University of South Australia , David Pearson, is appointed as the first CEO for the Australian Alliance to End Homelessness . The Australian Alliance to End Homelessness (AAEH) is an independent champion for preventing and ending homelessness in Australia –…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/unisa-brings-industry-expertise-and-research-together–to-strive-for-zero-homelessness/

Post collegati

UNISA BRINGS INDUSTRY EXPERTISE AND RESEARCH TOGETHER TO STRIVE FOR ZERO HOMELESSNESS

Redazione

TRAINS AND BUSES FACE HUGE CHALLENGES TO ACCOMMODATE ANXIOUS COMMUTERS AS CYCLING AND WALKING GAIN FAVOUR

Redazione

RIDERS SAFE MOTORCYCLE TRAINING COURSES TO RESUME

Redazione

CONSTRUCTION WORK DONE, AUSTRALIA, PRELIMINARY

Redazione

MICRODATA: PERSONAL INCOME OF MIGRANTS

Redazione

NATIONAL ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER HEALTH SURVEY (REPLACEMENT CONTENT)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More