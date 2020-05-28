(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, gio 28 maggio 2020 The pursuit of zero homelessness in Australia is one step closer this week as renowned social change expert and Industry Adjunct with the University of South Australia , David Pearson, is appointed as the first CEO for the Australian Alliance to End Homelessness . The Australian Alliance to End Homelessness (AAEH) is an independent champion for preventing and ending homelessness in Australia –…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/unisa-brings-industry-expertise-and-research-together–to-strive-for-zero-homelessness/