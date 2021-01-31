domenica, Gennaio 31, 2021
UNION TEXTILES MINISTER SMRITI ZUBIN IRANI INAUGURATES 8TH INDIA INTERNATIONAL SILK FAIR ON VIRTUAL PORTAL FROM 31ST JANUARY TO 4TH FEBRUARY

UNION TEXTILES MINISTER SMRITI ZUBIN IRANI INAUGURATES 8TH INDIA INTERNATIONAL SILK FAIR ON VIRTUAL PORTAL FROM 31ST JANUARY TO 4TH FEBRUARY

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

Ministry of Textiles

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani inaugurates 8th India International Silk Fair on Virtual Portal from 31st January to 4th February

Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani inaugurated the 8th edition of India International Silk Fair virtually, today.The fair is considered to be India’s biggest silk fair, being held under one roof on Indian Silk Export Promotion Council’s virtual platform from 31stJanuary to 4thFebruary 2021.  The event is being held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. Inaugurating the Fair, Smt. Irani stated that more than 200 overseas buyers have already registered and equal number of their representatives in India shall be interacting on virtual platform with more than 100 renowned and big Indian companies manufacturing and trading silk and silk blended products. The Minister called upon the exhibitors and overseas buyers to take part in this initiative to celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of Indian silk.

India International Silk Fair is the Sourcing Fair for silk and silk blend products organised by the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles and sponsored by Department of Commerce. India has long history of silk production and is the 2nd largest producer of Silk. India is the only country in the world which produces all the four major varieties of silk i.e. Mulberry, Eri, Tassar, and Muga and has large varieties of products to offer i.e. Garments, fabrics and sarees, made-ups,carpets, hi-fashion silk apparels, gift items, scarves, stoles, home furnishing, curtains etc. India has around 11 Geographical Indications (GI) such as Pochampally Ikat,Chanderpaul Silk, Mysore Silk, Kanchipuram Silk, Muga Silk, Salem Silk, Arni Silk,Champa Silk, Bhagalpur Silk, Banaras Brocade and Sarees etc.

The challenges posed before the exporters during COVID-19 pandemic have led the Govt. and trade to look for an alternate business module and organising Silk Fair by the Council on Virtual mode is maiden initiative and is expected to revive business contacts with overseas trading partners.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1693764

