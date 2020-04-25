domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
Breaking News

SERVIZI FUNEBRI: PROFESSIONALITà E VICINANZA NEL MOMENTO DEL DOLORE

YEMEN: TREGUA UNILATERALE ARABA PROLUNGATA DI UN MESE

IRAQ. COVID-19: IL CLERO CALDEO DI BAGHDAD DONA IL PROPRIO STIPENDIO PER…

CROCE ROSSA: LA PANDEMIA AGGRAVA LE CRISI SOCIALI. ALLARME PER SIRIA E…

25 APRILE. MATTARELLA: UNITà PER FAR RIPARTIRE L’ITALIA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 25 APRILE

I PAPI E LA PREGHIERA DEL ROSARIO

IL PAPA: PREGHIAMO IL ROSARIO, MARIA CI FARà SUPERARE QUESTA PROVA

LIBYA: JOINT STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL AND FOREIGN MINISTERS JEAN-YVES…

IVAN KORčOK: THE PANDEMIC CONFIRMED THE IMPORTANCE OF THE DIGITAL AGENDA

Agenparl

UNION MINISTER DR JITENDRA SINGH HOLDS WIDESPREAD CONSULTATIONS WITH EX-BUREAUCRATS TO TAKE STOCK OF INDIA’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 25 aprile 2020

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh holds widespread consultations with Ex-Bureaucrats to take stock of India’s fight against COVID-19

Posted On:
25 APR 2020 6:37PM by PIB Delhi

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr JitendraSingh  todayheld extensive discussions with Ex-Bureaucrats about India’s fight against COVID-19 and explored ways for an exit plan post lockdown.

In a one-and-half hour long video conference interaction with Shri Sudhir Bhargava, Shri Rama Sundaram, Shri Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Shri Satyananda Mishra, ShriP.Panneervel and Shri K.V.Eapen, all retired IAS officers and  Ms Sangeeta Gupta, Ms ShielaSangwan ex-IRS officers, Dr.Jitendra Singh briefed them about government’s efforts in containing the pandemic in an effective manner so far. He said, India has fared well ahead of many advanced countries in the world through pro-active measures to contain it.

The officers also appreciated the Government’s efforts in containing the pandemic through various measures and also shared their views on the possible exit plan post lockdown to kick start the economy. During the video-interaction, the officers also underlined the issues like, Phased withdrawal of lockdown, more usage of technology in administration e.g. e-office, importance of building up immunity through Vitamin-C intake, fiscal stimulus to kick-start the economy, financial security to the poor, introduction of more online courses and exams to utilize the academic year, facilitation of migrant workers to reach their native places and development of vaccines and testing kits indigenously to give a fillip to Make in India concept.

Dr.Jitendra Singh thanked the bureaucrats for their valuable suggestions on the subject and said that such kind of outreach will continue in future to get the distilled wisdom from all quarters to fight the menace of Corona pandemic.

<><><><><>

VG/SNC

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 163

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1618236

Post collegati

UNION MINISTER DR JITENDRA SINGH HOLDS WIDESPREAD CONSULTATIONS WITH EX-BUREAUCRATS TO TAKE STOCK OF INDIA’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Redazione

COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE HOLDS ITS 65TH MEETING

Redazione

VON DER LEYEN ANNOUNCES GLOBAL RESPONSE AND CALLS FOR UNITED WORLD FRONT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

PREMIER’S COVID-19 UPDATE

Redazione

UNION ROAD TRANSPORT & HIGHWAYS MINISTRY HAS PROVIDED A ANIMATION VIDEO ILLUSTRATION OF DOS AND DON’T FOR TRUCK/LORRY DRIVERS AS THEY HANDLE INCREASING MOVEMENTS OF GOODS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Redazione

FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: ALLPLEX™ 2019-NCOV ASSAY – SEEGENE, INC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More