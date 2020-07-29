Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah welcomed ‘National Education Policy 2020’

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 29 luglio 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

Posted On:

29 JUL 2020 8:59PM by PIB Delhi

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has welcomed ‘National Education Policy 2020’. Union Home Minister, in a tweet, said “Education is the foundation of any nation and for the last 34 years, India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy. I express my gratitude Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on this landmark policy decision which will play an unprecedented role in building of a New India”.

Shri Amit Shah added that, it is truly a remarkable day in the history of Indian education system. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet today approved ‘National Education Policy 2020′ for the 21st century; bringing in much needed historic reforms in both School & Higher Education.

Union Home Minister also mentioned in his tweet that “No nation in the world can excel by giving up its culture and values. The aim of Prime Minister Modi’s National Education Policy 2020 is to create an education system which is deeply rooted in Indian ethos & can rebuild India as a global knowledge superpower, by providing high-quality education to all”.

Union Home Minister also asserted that ‘National Education Policy2020’ will reach students of every section of the society and a special joint task force will be constituted to ensure the same. Shri Amit Shah also said continuous and strategic steps will be taken to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

Union Home Minister added that “New Education Policy-2020 brings in various features like 5+3+3+4 system in school education, introduction of new 4-year courses, single point common regulatory system, fee fixation & common norms within board regulatory framework along with multiple entry and exit points in higher education”.

The Union Home Minister pointed out that New Education Policy-2020 will also have the provision of academic credit bank, increased investment in education system, internationalism of education, special education zone for disadvantaged regions, upgradation of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to 12 grade and an increased focus on Lok Vidya & the use of technology.

Shri Amit Shah added that “The objective of National Education Policy 2020 is to bring in a huge transformational change in the Indian Education system through holistic and multidisciplinary approaches. Focus on different aspects will lead to the overall development of the children across the country.”

Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1642158