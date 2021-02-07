domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH SAYS THE NARENDRA MODI GOVERNMENT STANDS SHOULDER TO SHOULDER WITH THE PEOPLE OF UTTARAKHAND DURING THE NATURAL DISASTER IN JOSHIMATH

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah says the Narendra Modi Government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Uttarakhand during the natural disaster in Joshimath

Rescue and Relief Operations by the Centre and State Government are in full swing and 3 teams of NDRF have reached the spot

Rest of teams will also reach there soon and ITBP Jawans have also reached there

Have spoken with Uttarakhand Chief Minister and the Air Force has also been alerted

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi personally called up the NDRF team and guided them

We are constantly monitoring the situation

I want to assure all the residents of Uttarakhand that this situation will be brought under control at the earliest, keeping in mind all the circumstances

Central Government will provide all possible help in dealing with the disaster


Posted On:
07 FEB 2021 7:00PM by PIB Delhi

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has said that the Narendra Modi Government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Uttarakhandat the time of natural disaster in Joshimath. Speaking to the media in Maharashtra, Shri Amit Shah said that Rescue and Relief Operations by the Centre and State Government are in full swing and 3 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot. He said that the rest of the teams are also ready to go to Uttarakhand. Soon other teams will also reach there. Shri Amit Shah also said that ITBP Jawans have also reached there and the state machinery is also active.

Shri Amit Shah said that due to the glacier burst near Joshimath and avalanche, the flow of water increased greatly and first the water level started rising in theRishigangaRiver and later in Alaknanda River. Shri Shah said that some preliminary reports about the casualties have been received. The Union Home Minister said that in this hour of crisis, the Union Government is standing with Uttarakhand and efforts are being made that normal life can be restored soon by extending all possible help to overcome this crisis as soon as possible.

The Union Home Minister said that he has spoken with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and the Air Force has also been alerted. Shri Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi personally called up the NDRF team and guided them. Shri Shah said that the Minister of State for Home, Shri Nityanand Rai is monitoring the rescue operations from the NDRF Control Room in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Shri Amit Shah also said that he wants to assure all the residents of Uttarakhand that that this situation will be brought under control at the earliest, keeping in mind all the circumstances and whatever help is needed in dealing with the disaster, everything will be fulfilled by the Union Government on priority.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1695991

