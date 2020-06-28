domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH REVIEWED THE PREPAREDNESS OF 10,000 BED ‘SARDAR PATEL COVID CARE CENTRE’ IN DELHI YESTERDAY

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 28 giugno 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah reviewed the preparedness of 10,000 bed ‘Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre’ in Delhi yesterday

Shri Amit Shah said 10,000 bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre would provide huge relief to people of Delhi

Union Government led by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens.

Union Home Minister applauded Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel operating the COVID care facility during these trying times. Said“their commitment to serve the nation and the people of Delhi is unparalleled”


Posted On:
28 JUN 2020 11:55AM by PIB Delhi

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah reviewed the preparedness of the 10,000 bed ‘Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre’ at the Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Delhi yesterday. Shri Amit Shah said the “10,000 bed centre would provide huge relief to the people of Delhi”.

The Union Home Minister said, “I applaud our courageous Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, who would be operating this COVID care facility during these trying times. Their commitment to serve the nation and the people of Delhi is unparalleled”. Shri Amit Shah emphasised that the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is committed to provide all possible help to its citizens.

The Home Minister also thanked the Radha Soami Satsang Beas and all others who helped to create this huge COVID care facility. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Union Home Secretary, Shri AjayBhalla and senior officials of the Delhi Government were also present on the occasion.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1634919

