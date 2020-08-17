lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

CALL FOR FOUNDING MEMBERS: EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP ON RAIL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO BASTONA LE DISCOTECHE MA TOLLERA I RAVE PARTY…

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AL BRASILE FERITO DALLA PANDEMIA

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES –…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

TENDER REF : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE RENOVATION AND…

Agenparl

UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH HAS EXPRESSED GRIEF ON DEMISE OF RENOWNED CLASSICAL SINGER PANDIT JASRAJ

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 17 agosto 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed grief on demise of renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj

“Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice”

“Pandit Jasraj ji’s demise feels like a personal loss”

“Pandit Jasraj will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations”


Posted On:
17 AUG 2020 8:32PM by PIB Delhi

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed grief on demise of renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj. In a tweet Shri Amit Shah said that “Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti”.

Pandit Jasraj was one of the most prominent singers of Indian classical music. In the year 2000, Pandit Jasraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour.

***

NW/RK/PK/SS/DDD

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 54

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646521

Post collegati

UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH HAS EXPRESSED GRIEF ON DEMISE OF RENOWNED CLASSICAL SINGER PANDIT JASRAJ

Redazione

NATIONAL EXPERT GROUP ON VACCINE ADMINISTRATION MEETS THE

Redazione

PM CONDOLES DEMISE OF PANDIT JASRAJ

Redazione

ISA TO SHOWCASE STATE OF THE ART, NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGIES AT THE FIRST WORLD SOLAR TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT NEXT MONTH

Redazione

GOVERNMENT FOCUSED ON ENHANCING FOREST QUALITY AND INCREASING TREE COVER IN THE COUNTRY FOR MAXIMIZING CARBON STOCK: SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKAR

Redazione

IIMC CELEBRATES ITS 56TH FOUNDATION DAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More