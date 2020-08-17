(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 17 agosto 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed grief on demise of renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj



17 AUG 2020 8:32PM by PIB Delhi

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed grief on demise of renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj. In a tweet Shri Amit Shah said that “Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti”.

Pandit Jasraj was one of the most prominent singers of Indian classical music. In the year 2000, Pandit Jasraj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour.

