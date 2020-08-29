sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
Breaking News

PANAMA, LOTTA AL COVID- 19: IL DONO DEL PAPA PER INDIGENI, MIGRANTI…

ZUPPI: CHIEDIAMO PERDONO PER DISINTOSSICARE IL MONDO DALL’ODIO

“METTERSI IN GIOCO”, I PENSIERI DI FRANCESCO SULLO SPORT

TERRA SANTA, LA CUSTODIA OFFRE ABITAZIONI PER EVITARE L’ESODO DEI CRISTIANI

EVANGELIUM VITAE, PAGLIA: GUIDA SICURA SULLA CENTRALITà DELLA PERSONA E DELLA VITA

CS_SCUOLA, RECUPERO APPRENDIMENTI CI SARà

FOREIGN SECRETARY COMMITS TO MORE EFFECTIVE AND ACCOUNTABLE AID SPENDING UNDER NEW…

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 30 AGOSTO

IL PAPA E LO SPORT, TESTO DI ZANARDI PER UN LIBRO DELLA…

TURKEY: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE DEATH OF EBRU TIMTIK

Agenparl

UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH GREETED THE SPORTSPERSONS ON NATIONAL SPORTS DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 29 agosto 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah greeted the sportspersons on National Sports Day

“On National Sports Day, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion and hard-work”

“Modigovt is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports & nurturing the young talentthrough initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India.”

Union Home Minister also pays tribute to wizard of Hockey Major Dhyan Chand, on his jayanti

“A phenomenal legend, who won three Olympic gold medals and mesmerised millions through his magical technique”

“His talent, achievements and devotion towards the motherland continues to inspire the generations to come


Posted On:
29 AUG 2020 3:28PM by PIB Delhi

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah greets the sportspersons on National Sports Day.In his tweets Shri Amit Shah said“On National Sports Day, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion and hard-work”.He asserted that Modi government is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports and nurturing the young talent through initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India”.

Union Home Minister also paid tribute to the wizard of Hockey Major Dhyan Chand, on the occasion of his jayanti.Shri Amit Shah said “Major Dhyan Chandwasa phenomenal legend, who won three Olympic gold medals and mesmerised millions through his magical technique.”

Union Home Minister added that “His talent, achievements and devotion towards the motherland continues to inspire the generations to come”.
MajorDhyanChand was born on 29 August 1905. National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to honour the hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.

*****

NW/RK/PK/SS/DDD

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 8

Read this release in:

Hindi

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1649480

Post collegati

UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH GREETED THE SPORTSPERSONS ON NATIONAL SPORTS DAY

Redazione

DR HARSH VARDHAN CHAIRS 20TH MEETING OF GROUP OF MINISTERS (GOM) ON COVID-19

Redazione

PRESIDENT OF INDIA VIRTUALLY PRESENTS NATIONAL SPORTS AND ADVENTURE AWARDS, 2020

Redazione

VICE PRESIDENT CALLS FOR EXTENSIVE USE OF MOTHER TONGUE IN VARIOUS FIELDS

Redazione

PM INAUGURATES COLLEGE AND ADMINISTRATION BUILDINGS OF RANI LAKSHMI BAI CENTRAL AGRICULTURAL UNIVERSITY, JHANSI THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING

Redazione

THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR YOUTH AFFAIRS & SPORTS (INDEPENDENT CHARGE) AND MINORITY AFFAIRS, SHRI KIREN RIJIJU PAID FLORAL TRIBUTES AT THE STATUE OF HOCKEY LEGEND, LATE MAJOR DHYAN CHAND, ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY ON THE OCCASION TO COMMEMORATE THE “NATIONAL SPORTS DAY”, AT DHYAN CHAND STADIUM, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 29, 2020.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More