Ministry of Home Affairs
Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah greeted the sportspersons on National Sports Day
“On National Sports Day, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion and hard-work”
“Modigovt is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports & nurturing the young talentthrough initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India.”
Union Home Minister also pays tribute to wizard of Hockey Major Dhyan Chand, on his jayanti
“A phenomenal legend, who won three Olympic gold medals and mesmerised millions through his magical technique”
“His talent, achievements and devotion towards the motherland continues to inspire the generations to come
29 AUG 2020 3:28PM by PIB Delhi
MajorDhyanChand was born on 29 August 1905. National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to honour the hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.
On #NationalSportsDay, I salute all our sportsperson who have been making India proud through their passion & hard-work. Modi govt is committed and playing an instrumental role in promoting sports and nurturing the young talent through initiatives like Khelo India & Fit India. pic.twitter.com/AwRHmoTMFI
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2020
Tributes to wizard of hockey Major Dhyan Chand ji on his jayanti.
A phenomenal legend, who won three Olympic gold medals & mesmerised millions through his magical technique. His talent, achievements & devotion towards the motherland continues to inspire the generations to come. pic.twitter.com/PLt1GgHCjs
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2020
Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1649480