Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah chaired a high level meeting where report of Dr. V.K. Paul Committee on containment strategy of COVID-19 in Delhi was presented



Fresh demarcation of containment zones, strict monitoring and control of activities in these zones Fresh demarcation of containment zones, strict monitoring and control of activities in these zones Contact Tracing and Quarantining of Contacts of all infected persons, with the use of Aarogya Setu and Itihas App Listing and monitoring of each household even outside containment zones, which will help in getting comprehensive information about Delhi Serological survey to be conducted in all of Delhi from 27.06.2020 to 10.07.2020 involving sample testing of 20,000 persons



21 JUN 2020

Under the directions of the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, a Committee was constituted on 14.06.2020 under the Chairmanship of Dr. Vinod Paul to submit a report on Containment Strategy on COVID-19 for Delhi. Dr. Paul’s report was placed before a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah here today. The meeting was attended by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister/Health Minister of Delhi, besides Dr. Paul, Union Home and Health and Family Welfare Secretaries and Chief Secretary, Delhi.

The main points of the Containment Strategy determined by Dr. Paul are as follows:

Revised demarcation of containment zones and a strict monitoring and control of activities in such containment zones.

Contact Tracing and Quarantining of Contacts of all infected persons, with the help of Aarogya Setu and Itihas Aap.

Listing and monitoring of each household even outside containment zones, which will help in getting comprehensive information about Delhi.

Keep the COVID19 positive cases in hospitals, Covid care centres or home isolation. Proper functioning of Covid care centres and taking the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs in this regard.

Serological survey to be conducted in all of Delhi from 27.06.2020 to 10.07.2020, in which sample testing will be conducted of 20,000 persons. This will help in comprehensive assessment of the spread of infection in Delhi and will help draw up a comprehensive strategy.

As per the plan proposed by Dr. V.K. Paul every district in Delhi will be linked to a major hospital, which will provide adequate help.

The proposed report also includes a timeline for all of the above mentioned activities based on which the Delhi Government will finalize a plan by 22.06.2020, will constitute district level teams by 23.06.2020, will issue revised demarcation of all containment zones by 26.06.2020, hundred percent survey of containment zones by 30.06.2020 and a comprehensive survey of the rest of Delhi will be done by 06.07.2020. The Union Home Minister also directed the Delhi Government to conduct assessment in respect of every dead individual as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where. A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether the person was brought to hospital at the right time or not. Every death has to be reported to the Government of India. The Home Minister also said that all COVID-19 positive cases should be first referred to Covid centres and those who have adequate facilities at home and do not suffer from other co-morbidities, can be allowed to stay in home isolation. The Government of India shall also be informed of the number of people kept in home isolation. The Home Minister also advised that Delhi government officials should take technical help for the revised demarcation of Containment Zones. The Home Minister later thanked the committee headed by Dr. Paul and advised that the Delhi Chief Minister implement the proposed strategy.

