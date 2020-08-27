giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
UNION EDUCATION MINISTER VIRTUALLY INAUGURATES JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE (JNMC) EXAM CENTRE OF ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), gio 27 agosto 2020

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Exam Centre of Aligarh Muslim University

Posted On:
27 AUG 2020 9:03PM by PIB Delhi

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’  inaugurated Examination Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC),  Aligarh Muslim University through a video conferencing platform. The examination centre has been built on a government grant of rupees two cores

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that even as the world is facing unprecedented disruption due to Covid-19, especially in the fields of education and learning; the Government is committed that our centres of learning and students do not suffer. He said that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) played a pivotal role in the Freedom Struggle and still it denotes a strong sense of patriotism. Its academic excellence makes it an invaluable national asset. Its Medical College beacons a new ray of hope at a time when the Country is plagued by Covid19 pandemic. He congratulated the AMU Vice Chancellor for ensuring the all-round development with continuous positive transformation despite adverse circumstances due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Minister hoped that this university will progress seamlessly and scale greater heights and will emerge as a model University at a global level incorporating knowledge, science and technological innovations. The minister observed that the university teachers are corona warriors, who are helping young people remain committed to the vision of education, even during these difficult times.

Shri Pokhriyal highlighted that with the inaugural of the Exam Centre, JNMC’s long standing problem has been resolved and I am sure that the medical students of this institute will reach skies and make the Nation proud. He added that JNMC and AMU have the potential to fulfil our vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower in line with New Education Policy (NEP) aimed at ensuring a world-class education in the country.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1649056

