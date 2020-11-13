venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
Breaking News

WHEN DO YOU NEED A CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER?

BOLIVIA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL CONGRATULATES WITH PRESIDENT LUIS ARCE

UK AID AND MILITARY SUPPORT SENT TO CENTAL AMERICA IN WAKE OF…

USA, AMANPOUR DELLA CNN PARAGONA TRUMP AI NAZISTI. «ASSALTO A QUEGLI STESSI…

DDL ZAN: CONIUGARE LIBERTà DI PENSIERO E TUTELA DI TUTTE LE PERSONE

SPORT, SPADAFORA: CONTINUIAMO A LAVORARE PER CAMBIARE IL VOLTO DELLE PERIFERIE ITALIANE

LA DEUTSCHE BANK VUOLE CHE VENGA IMPOSTA UNA “TASSA PRIVILEGIATA” SULLE PERSONE…

USA, TRUMP FIDUCIOSO DI RAGGIUNGERE I 270 VOTI PER IL COLLEGIO ELETTORALE

GOVERNMENT PLANS FOR POST-QUALIFICATION UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS

NO TO VACCINE NATIONALISM, YES TO VACCINE MULTILATERALISM

Agenparl

UNIFIED COMMAND FOR OIL INCIDENT ALONG DELAWARE, MARYLAND BEACHES SUSPENDS CLEANUP OPERATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), ven 13 novembre 2020


Unified Command for oil incident along Delaware, Maryland Beaches suspends cleanup operations – State of Delaware News

<!– –>





Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. More Info





After sustained cleanup operations for last month’s oil spill in Delaware Bay spearheaded by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the U.S. Coast Guard under a unified command, Delaware’s beaches have all been declared substantially “cleared.”

Cleanup crews are prepared to respond to further oiling, and shoreline monitoring will still take place. The public is asked to report any sizeable sightings of oil or oily debris, or oiled wildlife to DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline, 800-662-8802.

The month-long multi-agency response to tar patties began on October 19, 2020, after reports of oil patties impacting the Delaware Shoreline from Fowler Beach, and downward along the Delaware Bay coast to the state’s Atlantic Ocean beaches from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island and to the Assateague Island State Park in Maryland. As of late Friday, the only cleanup that remains is an area of Gordon’s Pond, part of Cape Henlopen State Park. It is expected this area will be clear on Monday.

“As the unified command suspends, and we pick up the final bits of oily debris, we can reflect on consolidating our environmental resources into a model of teamwork that eliminated this threat to our coastline,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “We are grateful for the commitment by our federal partner, the U.S. Coast Guard, to see it through, and for the DNREC responders — including emergency response personnel, environmental scientists and engineers — who worked to avert serious harm to our environment, particularly to our beaches. The collaborative effort under the unified command has accomplished its goals in combating this oil spill.”

Since the oil began breaking up, scattering, and spreading to various locations along the coast, about 85 tons of oily debris has been removed by cleanup crews during the spill response.

The oiled sand and debris are being disposed of in a special landfill designed for petroleum-contaminated material.

“The collaborative effort of the first responders, assessment teams, investigators and response workers who spent weeks on the shore of Delaware using technology and hand tools to remove tar balls over the past three weeks, has resulted in exceptional progress during a dynamic spill response,” said Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, U.S. Coast Guard Incident Commander. “Our state, local and federal partners have come together to help clean the beaches of Delaware and Maryland; and while the source of the spill is still unknown and under investigation, we will continue to posture ourselves to monitor, and if need be, assign resources in the event more tar balls were to appear.”

While the origin of the spill is still unknown, it is still under active investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Safety Lab in New London, Connecticut.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, <a Michael Globetti, <a

###

image_printPrint

Related Topics:  , , , ,

<!–

–>

Graphic that represents delaware news on a mobile phone

Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov.

Here you can subscribe to future news updates.

<!– –>

After sustained cleanup operations for last month’s oil spill in Delaware Bay spearheaded by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the U.S. Coast Guard under a unified command, Delaware’s beaches have all been declared substantially “cleared.”

Cleanup crews are prepared to respond to further oiling, and shoreline monitoring will still take place. The public is asked to report any sizeable sightings of oil or oily debris, or oiled wildlife to DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline, 800-662-8802.

The month-long multi-agency response to tar patties began on October 19, 2020, after reports of oil patties impacting the Delaware Shoreline from Fowler Beach, and downward along the Delaware Bay coast to the state’s Atlantic Ocean beaches from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island and to the Assateague Island State Park in Maryland. As of late Friday, the only cleanup that remains is an area of Gordon’s Pond, part of Cape Henlopen State Park. It is expected this area will be clear on Monday.

“As the unified command suspends, and we pick up the final bits of oily debris, we can reflect on consolidating our environmental resources into a model of teamwork that eliminated this threat to our coastline,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “We are grateful for the commitment by our federal partner, the U.S. Coast Guard, to see it through, and for the DNREC responders — including emergency response personnel, environmental scientists and engineers — who worked to avert serious harm to our environment, particularly to our beaches. The collaborative effort under the unified command has accomplished its goals in combating this oil spill.”

Since the oil began breaking up, scattering, and spreading to various locations along the coast, about 85 tons of oily debris has been removed by cleanup crews during the spill response.

The oiled sand and debris are being disposed of in a special landfill designed for petroleum-contaminated material.

“The collaborative effort of the first responders, assessment teams, investigators and response workers who spent weeks on the shore of Delaware using technology and hand tools to remove tar balls over the past three weeks, has resulted in exceptional progress during a dynamic spill response,” said Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, U.S. Coast Guard Incident Commander. “Our state, local and federal partners have come together to help clean the beaches of Delaware and Maryland; and while the source of the spill is still unknown and under investigation, we will continue to posture ourselves to monitor, and if need be, assign resources in the event more tar balls were to appear.”

While the origin of the spill is still unknown, it is still under active investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Safety Lab in New London, Connecticut.

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, <a Michael Globetti, <a

###

image_printPrint

Related Topics:  , , , ,

Graphic that represents delaware news on a mobile phone

Keep up to date by receiving a daily digest email, around noon, of current news release posts from state agencies on news.delaware.gov.

Here you can subscribe to future news updates.





Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/11/13/unified-command-for-oil-incident-along-delaware-maryland-beaches-suspends-cleanup-operations/

Post collegati

UNIFIED COMMAND FOR OIL INCIDENT ALONG DELAWARE, MARYLAND BEACHES SUSPENDS CLEANUP OPERATIONS

Redazione

CYTOKINE STORMS PLAY A LIMITED ROLE IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE COVID-19

Redazione

ASU STUDENTS CONDUCT RESEARCH TO SOLVE REAL-WORLD CHALLENGES

Redazione

THE BERMUDA HEALTH PLAN

Redazione

THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE REGISTRY GENERAL 2019

Redazione

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More