sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI, FI PER GOVERNO LIBERALE MA DIFFICILE SENZA ELEZIONI

NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK VE 75

GIOVEDì 7 MAGGIO 2020 – 215ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS…

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

UNION OF THE COMOROS : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 7 MAY…

Agenparl

UNEXPECTEDLY HIGH STABILITY AND SURFACE RECONSTRUCTION OF PDAUAG NANOPARTICLES FOR FORMATE OXIDATION ELECTROCATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 09 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01358G, Paper
Bowei Pan, Fuyi Chen, Kou Bo, Junpeng Wang, Quan Tang, Longfei Guo, Qiao Wang, Zhen Li, Weiqi Bian, Jiali Wang
High-performance Pd-based nanocatalysts for alkaline methanol and formate fuel cells have aroused wide attention. Hence, a series of ternary Pd-Au-Ag nanoalloys are synthesized on the carbon nanotubes and demonstrate a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/tuRa5gN3Y1o/D0NR01358G

Post collegati

UNEXPECTEDLY HIGH STABILITY AND SURFACE RECONSTRUCTION OF PDAUAG NANOPARTICLES FOR FORMATE OXIDATION ELECTROCATALYSIS

Redazione

NSWCDD TECHNICAL LEADER FOCUSED ON DELIVERING NEXT GENERATION COMBAT SYSTEMS TO THE FLEET DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

THE FUNCTION OF METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS IN APPLICATION OF MOF-BASED COMPOSITES

Redazione

EXPLORING THE LIMITS OF SENSITIVITY FOR STRAIN GAUGES OF GRAPHENE AND HEXAGONAL BORON NITRIDE DECORATED WITH METALLIC NANOISLANDS

Redazione

NOTIFY NYC – MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT ALERT

Redazione

MINISTRO CELSO DE MELLO GARANTE A LIBERDADE DE REUNIãO E O DIREITO DE PROTESTO CONTRA O PRóPRIO STF

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More