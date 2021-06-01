(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00218J, Paper

Qinghua Zhang, Shiao Zhang, Jizhou Zhao, Peng Wei, Changfu Wang, Pan Liu, Xiaohong Zhao, Kai Zeng, Faming Wu, Zhirong Liu

P(DMAA–B2MP) was prepared by solvothermal polymerization and exhibits fast and efficient sorption of uranium( VI ) from aqueous solutions.

