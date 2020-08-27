UNEMPLOYMENT RATES UP, JOBS DOWN IN ALL FOURTEEN METRO AREAS IN JULY

(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, gio 27 agosto 2020

SPRINGFIELD -The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in July in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with five metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas and to record highs for the month of July in four metros.

