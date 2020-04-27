lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

CORONAVIRUS, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE SULLA ‘FASE2’

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI A CEI: STUDIEREMO PROTOCOLLO PER CONSENTIRE PARTECIPAZIONE FEDELI A CELEBRAZIONI…

CORONAVIRUS, BONETTI: IN SICUREZZA VISITE A MUSEI E NON CELEBRARE FUNZIONE RELIGIOSA?…

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: RIPARTIRE IN SICUREZZA MA RIPARTIRE, ITALIANI NON POSSONO ASPETTARE

MESSE ANCORA SENZA POPOLO: I VESCOVI ITALIANI CONTRO LA DECISIONE DEL GOVERNO

CORONAVIRUS, CEI: IL DISACCORDO DEI VESCOVI SUL DECRETO “FASE2”

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: DELUSIONE E SCONCERTO DA CONFERENZA STAMPA CONTE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2, LA CONVIVENZA COL VIRUS

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), lun 27 aprile 2020

Consensus Previous
Level 7.7% 7.3%

Market Consensus Before Announcement

The early effects of the coronavirus crisis are expected to boost Eurozone unemployment significantly in March. The consensus call is 7.7 percent, up 0.4 percentage points from the February outturn.

Definition

The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force.

Description

Unemployment data are closely monitored by the financial markets. These data give a comprehensive report on the state of the economy and its future direction. A rising unemployment rate can be a warning sign of hard times while a low rate can be a warning of inflation as wages are bid up to attract labor.

Unemployment data are expressed in both a numerical value and as a percentage of the labor force. Generally, the definition of those unemployed follows that of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). It states that an unemployed person is one between the ages of 15 to 74 years of age who was not employed during the reference week, had actively sought work during the past four weeks and was ready to begin working immediately or within two weeks. The unemployment rate is the percentage of unemployed persons over the total number of active persons in the labor market. Active persons are those who are either employed or unemployed.

Eurostat provides an unemployment rate for each EU country as well as for the EMU and EU as a whole. It should be noted that the unemployment rate for a country will frequently differ with that reported by the national statistics agency. That is because of the varying interpretations of the ILO definition by member states and Eurostat.

