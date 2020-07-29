UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS 4.6%, UNEMPLOYMENT, APRIL–JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) – HUNGARY, mer 29 luglio 2020

Unemployment rate was 4.6%

The economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic affected the study period in its entirety, so their effects are reflected in the reported unemployment data.On average, 214 thousand people were unemployed1 in the period April–June 2020, and the unemployment rate was 4.6%. Female unemployment was higher and rising faster.In June 2020, the number of unemployed increased by about 25 thousand compared to the previous month.

In April–June 2020,2 compared to a year before:

Among men aged 15–74, the number of unemployed increased by 24 thousand to 112 thousand, and the unemployment rate by 1.0 percentage point to 4.4%. For women, the number of unemployed rose by 35 thousand to 102 thousand, and the unemployment rate by 1.7 percentage points to 4.9%.

The number of unemployed people aged 15–24 increased to 44 thousand and their unemployment rate by 4.0 percentage points to 14.7%. One fifth of the unemployed belonged to this age group. Unemployment rates for people aged 25–54, being in the so-called best working age grew by 1.4 percentage points to 4.2%, and for people aged 55–74 remained virtually unchanged, with 2.6%.

The average duration of unemployment decreased by 6.4 months to 8.0 months, with 20.9% of the unemployed looking for a job for at least a year, meaning were long-term unemployed.

The unemployment rate of people aged 15–74 was lowest in Western Transdanubia and Pest region at 3.4 and 3.6 % respectively. Northern Great Plain had the highest unemployment at 7.0%. However, unemployment increased in all regions except Northern Great Plain. The most significant change was in Southern Great Plain, with the rate increasing by 2.7 percentage points to 5.5%.

Unemployment among 15–74* year-olds by age group, April–June 2020 * Data of the 15–64 age group are available (2.1.0.2 STADAT Table).

a) Compared to the same period of the previous year.

In June 20203

On average, 240 thousand people were unemployed and the unemployment rate was 5.1%.

The number of unemployed increased by 25 thousand compared to the previous month and by 92 thousand compared to June 2019. The unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage point in one month and by 1.9 percentage points in one year.

Compared to May, the number of inactive people decreased significantly, by 84 thousand, as most of those who had previously become unemployed began to actively look for work after the restrictions on personal relationships were lifted. Of these, 58 thousand have started work, increasing employment levels. However, a further 25 thousand, despite actively looking for work and being able to start work within 2 weeks, could not find a job, increasing the number of unemployed according to ILO definitions1 which are also suitable for international comparison.

At the end of June 2020, compared to a year earlier:

According to the administrative data of the National Employment Service (https://nfsz.munka.hu/), the total number of registered jobseekers increased by 51.6% to 376 thousand.

