UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS 4.3%;UNEMPLOYMENT, DECEMBER 2020

Methodological change

Unemployment rate was 4.3%

In December 2020, the number of unemployed was 200 thousand, and the 4.3% unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than in November. In the period of October–December 2020, the average number of unemployed people was 197 thousand, which meant an unemployment rate of 4.2%. For the whole of 2020, the average number of unemployed was 198 thousand, and the unemployment rate was 4.3%.

In December1 2020

The number of unemployed2 was 200 thousand, and the unemployment rate was 4.3%.

Compared to November 2020, the number of unemployed people increased by 10 thousand and the unemployment rate by 0.2 percentage points.

Compared to December 2019, the number of unemployed increased by 59 thousand, and the unemployment rate by 1.2 percentage points.

In October–December 2020,3 compared to a year before:

The number of unemployed people aged 15–74 grew by 41 thousand to 197 thousand and their unemployment rate increased by 0.9 percentage points to 4.2%. Among men, the number of unemployed increased by 21 thousand to 103 thousand and the unemployment rate grew by 0.8 percentage points to 4.0%. In the case of women, the number of unemployed rose by 20 thousand to 94 thousand and the unemployment rate increased by 1.0 percentage point to 4.5%.

Among people aged 15–24, the number of unemployed decreased to 34 thousand and the unemployment rate by 0.7 percentage points to 11.5%. As a result, their proportion decreased within all the unemployed. Unemployment rates for people aged 25–54, being in the so-called best working age grew by 0.9 percentage points to 3.8%, and for people aged 55–74 increased by 1.8 percentage points to 3.5%.

The average duration of unemployment was 11.1 months; 31.4% of unemployed people had been looking for a job for one year or more, i.e. were long-term unemployed.

Unemployment increased in all regions except Southern Transdanubia: the fastest, by 1.7 percentage points, in the Northern Great Plain and Pest regions, resulting in the highest unemployment rate of 7.4% in Northern Great Plain. Unemployment in Northern Hungary also increased significantly, by 1.5 percentage points to 5.3%. Unemployment was lowest in Western and Central Transdanubia (1.9% and 2.3%, respectively).

Unemployment among 15–74* year-olds by age group, October–December 2020 * Data of the 15–64 age group are available (2.1.0.2 STADAT Table).

a) Compared to the same period of the previous year.

In 2020, compared to a year before:

The number of the 15–74 year-old unemployed increased by 38 thousand to 198 thousand, and the unemployment rate rose by 0.9 percentage point to 4.3%.

The number of unemployed men aged 15–74 increased by 18 thousand to 104 thousand, and their unemployment rate increased by 0.7 percentage points to 4.1%. There was a slightly larger increase in unemployment indicators of women; their number rose by 20 thousand to 94 thousand, and their unemployment rate by 1.0 percentage point to 4.5%.

Unemployment increased in all age groups studied, by 1.4 percentage points to 12.8% among young people aged 15-24, by 0.9 percentage points to 3.8% in the 25-54 age group and by 0.7 percentage points to 2.9% in the 55-74 age group

For the year as a whole, the average duration of unemployment was 10.0 months, and the proportion of those looking for a job for at least a year was 28.1%.

At the end of December 2020, compared to a year earlier:

According to the administrative data of the National Employment Service (https://nfsz.munka.hu/), the total number of registered jobseekers increased by 23.8% to 291 thousand.

