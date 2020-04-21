UNEMPLOYMENT – NATIONAL: KEY ECONOMIC INDICATORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, mar 21 aprile 2020

A summary of the latest data on employment in the UK.

33.07 million people were in employment in December 2019-February 2020. Employment was up 172,000 from the previous quarter and up 352,000 from the year before.

The employment rate (the proportion of the population aged 16-64 in work) was 76.6%, up from 76.1% a year previously. This is the highest rate since comparable records began in 1971. It compares to a post-recession low of 70.1% in July-September 2011.

15.73 million women were in work, up 143,000 from the previous quarter and 318,000 more than a year ago. The female employment rate was 72.7%. Increases in the rate over recent years are partly due to changes to the State Pension age for women.

17.35 million men were in work, 29,000 more than the previous quarter and 34,000 more than a year ago. The male employment rate was 80.5%.

The total number of people working full-time in December 2019- February 2020 increased by 98,000 from the previous quarter and increased by 309,000 from the year before to 24.45 million. Part-time employment increased by 74,000 from the previous quarter and increased by 43,000 from the year before to 8.62 million.

The number of people in self-employment was up 27,000 from the previous quarter and up by 195,000 from the year before to 5.03 million. 27.86 million people were working as employees, up 144,000 from the last quarter and up 145,000 over the last year.

