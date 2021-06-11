(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01148K, Paper

Cong Ma, Yun Chen, Guo En Sun, Quan Ming Li, Wang Gao, Qing Jiang

It presents a formidable challenge to understand water slippage through carbon nanotubes (CNTs), despite its great significance in fundamental research and technology. Herein, we propose an effective scheme to describe…

