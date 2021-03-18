UNDERSTANDING THE SOCIAL IMPACTS OF AUTOMATION

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 18 marzo 2021 Many fear that automation could lead to severe unemployment and that our education systems are not fit for purpose. To address these concerns, the EU-funded TECHNEQUALITY project is examining the potential social consequences of our digital age. The findings could help governments to devise policies that maximise economic growth to benefit citizens, whilst mitigating potential social harm.

