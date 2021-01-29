sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

IL PAPA ALLA ROTA ROMANA: CURATE SEMPRE ANCHE IL “BENE DELLA FAMIGLIA”

FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, POLAND, AND UKRAINE AGREED TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN…

IMMIGRAZIONE. OPERATORI QUALIFICATI AL SERVIZIO DEI DIRITTI DEI PIù DEBOLI

ROTTA BALCANICA, CARITAS: TROPPI RISCHI PER I MIGRANTI MINORI NON ACCOMPAGNATI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN FOREIGN MINISTER BLUM

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN FOREIGN MINISTER BLUM

70 ANNI FA LA PRIMA EDIZIONE DEL FESTIVAL DI SANREMO

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SWEDEN’S MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS LINDE 

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SWEDEN’S MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS LINDE 

Agenparl

UNDERSTANDING THE SIGMATROPIC SHIFTS OF CYCLOPENTA-2,4-DIEN-1-YLTRIMETHYLSILANE IN ITS DIELS-ALDER ADDITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

To understand its dynamic processes in the Diels-Alder addition, temperature-dependent dynamic processes of cyclopenta-2,4-dien-1-yltrimethylsilane [1-(C5H5)Si(Me)3] are investigated by DFT computations. The degenerate sigmatropic migration of Si(Me)3 is found as the dominant factor with a Gibbs free energy of activation of 13.2 kcal/mol. The contribution from suprafacial hydrogen shifts are negligible, and the antarafacial sigmatropic hydrogen shifts are excluded due to their relatively high Gibbs barriers. Thermodynamically controlled Diels-Alder addition is obtained, which involves the critical interconversion between the 2,4-dienyl isomer 1 and 1,4-dienyl isomer 3.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/SC42MDOp98g/D0OB02386H

Post collegati

LA POLIZIA MUNICIPALE CHIUDE PARTE DI UN CENTRO ESTETICO CHE OFFRIVA ATTIVITà DI PALESTRA ALLE CLIENTI

Redazione

5G VON DER AMPEL

Redazione

COMPUTATIONAL INSIGHTS INTO THE ROLE OF CALCIUM IONS IN PROTEIN–GLYCOSAMINOGLYCAN SYSTEMS

Redazione

UNDERSTANDING THE SIGMATROPIC SHIFTS OF CYCLOPENTA-2,4-DIEN-1-YLTRIMETHYLSILANE IN ITS DIELS-ALDER ADDITION

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): SEVOHALE (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS SEVOCALM), SEVOFLURANE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 21/06/2016, REVISION: 4, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE HEAD OF POLICE OF ARMENIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More