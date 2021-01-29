UNDERSTANDING THE SIGMATROPIC SHIFTS OF CYCLOPENTA-2,4-DIEN-1-YLTRIMETHYLSILANE IN ITS DIELS-ALDER ADDITION

To understand its dynamic processes in the Diels-Alder addition, temperature-dependent dynamic processes of cyclopenta-2,4-dien-1-yltrimethylsilane [1-(C 5 H 5 )Si(Me) 3 ] are investigated by DFT computations. The degenerate sigmatropic migration of Si(Me) 3 is found as the dominant factor with a Gibbs free energy of activation of 13.2 kcal/mol. The contribution from suprafacial hydrogen shifts are negligible, and the antarafacial sigmatropic hydrogen shifts are excluded due to their relatively high Gibbs barriers. Thermodynamically controlled Diels-Alder addition is obtained, which involves the critical interconversion between the 2,4-dienyl isomer 1 and 1,4-dienyl isomer 3.