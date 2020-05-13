UNDERSTANDING THE ML BLACK BOX WITH SIMPLE DESCRIPTORS TO PREDICT CLUSTER–ADSORBATE INTERACTION ENERGY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00633E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00633E, Paper
Sheena Agarwal, Shweta Mehta, Kavita Joshi
Density functional theory (DFT) is currently one of the most accurate and yet practical theories used to gain insight into the properties of materials.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Density functional theory (DFT) is currently one of the most accurate and yet practical theories used to gain insight into the properties of materials.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/Pb-Yv6vthgI/D0NJ00633E