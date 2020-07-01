mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
UNDERSTANDING MOLECULAR MECHANISMS OF AIR POLLUTION’S IMPACT ON ILD CRITICAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 01 luglio 2020 (American Thoracic Society) More research must be done to investigate the role of air pollution on the epigenome in patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), in order to develop strategies that minimize the effects of these pollutants, according to a new article published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/ats-umm063020.php

