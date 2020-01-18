18 Gennaio 2020
– UNDERSTANDING BASIC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(AGENPARL) – Libertyville (Illinois) sab 18 gennaio 2020 If you can read a nutrition label or baseball box score, you can learn to read basic financial statements. You do not need to be an accountant. Financial statements provide insight into the financial position and health of a company, all things that you need to understand to run your business. This workshop will walk you through the three basic financial statements: Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Statement of Cash Flows. You will learn how to use these statements to perform financial analysis and give you a solid understanding of how to make smart, strategic business decisions.

Fonte/Source: http://glmvchamber.org/events/details/understanding-basic-financial-statements-296535

