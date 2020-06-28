UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS CELEBRATED WITH VIDEO

(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), dom 28 giugno 2020
[embedded content]
UFV wasn’t able to host its annual Undergraduate Research Excellence awards in person this year, but the university recognized its winners via video. Garry Fehr, AVP Research, Engagement, and Graduate Studies, introduced each winner. UFV distributed more than $24,000 in award prize funds.
Students were nominated by their faculty advisors. There are awards for each faculty, and a Community Research award, Indigenous Research award, and Industry Research award.
Congratulations to all the winners!
College of Arts
Communications — Madeline Allen, Jessica Janik, Peter MacDonald, and Ryan Werbin
Public Relation Plan: #RACEwithRAN
Faculty Supervisor: Mai Anh Doan
Criminal Justice — Landon Kaetler
Practicum: International Centre for Criminal Law Reform
Faculty Supervisor: Yvon Dandurand
Note: Landon was also nominated for his work on the South Asian Canadian Youth and Violence project in the South Asian Studies Institute (SASI).
Economics — Wiley Reid
Certainty vs. Severity: How to Best Deter Crime
Faculty Supervisor: Young-Il Albert Kim
English — Steven Sprott
The Architectural Psyche in the Works of George MacDonald and John Ruskin
Faculty Supervisor: Andrew Gutteridge
History — Marlowe Farris
Wars & Rumors of Wars: A Fictional Memoir Regarding Inuit and Beothuk Encounters with Pale People from Beyond the Sea
Faculty Supervisor: Scott Sheffield
Philosophy — Ekaterina Marenkov
Foucault’s Genealogy and Archaeology: Two Essays
Faculty Supervisor: Glen Baier
Political Science — Tracy Morrison
It’s Just a Boys’ Game
Faculty Supervisor: Fiona MacDonald
Psychology — Taylor Allenby
In the Shadow of Mortality: The Impact of Priming Specific Types of Death on the Terror Management Literature
Faculty Supervisor: Sven van de Wetering
Sociology — Paul Jakhu
To Tell or Not Tell: The Dilemmas in the Lives of Prisoners’ Families
Faculty Supervisor: Alicia Horton
Visual Arts — Albert Woods
Anthropos Morphos Series 2020 — Mixed Media
Faculty Supervisor: Grace Tsurumaru
Faculty of Health Sciences
Kinesiology — Joleen Prystupa
Take a hike: The effectiveness of group-based trail walking on anxiety in cancer survivors
Faculty Supervisor: Iris Lesser
Nursing — Julie Rhodes
Exploring barriers and facilitators affecting the student nurse’s experience of patient teaching in the clinical setting
Faculty Supervisor: Shelley Canning
Faculty of Professional Studies
Business — Trisha Bugra, Ashreet Dhiman, Thanh Nguyen, Steven Perry
The Truth About Fast Fashion
Faculty Supervisor: David Dobson
Faculty of Applied & Technical Studies
Physics — Kaden Ray
Radiative Corrections to the Light 0++ Tetraquark Correlator using the Numerical Integrator pySecDec
Faculty Supervisor: Derek Harnett
Faculty of Science
Agriculture — Christopher Reed
The effects of short-term LED blue light treatment on soil-grown broccoli microgreens
Faculty Supervisor: Renee Prasad
Biology — Aisa Dobie
Investigating the neuroprotective effects of Haskap berry (Lonicera caerulea) extract on Caenorhabditis elegans
Faculty Supervisor: Nathan Bialas
Mathematics & Statistics — Gurdeepak Sidhu
Modeling on effects of sports analytics and team attributes on successful NHL regular season and postseason
Faculty Supervisor: David Chu
School of Land Use and Environmental Change — Paige Bogaerts
Salt marshes and sea level rise: Coastal ecosystems slipping beneath the waves
Faculty Supervisor: Claire Hay
Community Service Research
School of Land Use and Environmental Change — Vanessa Brewer, Claire Cook, Caitlin Parray, Andrew Schulz, Ian Wilson
Starling management in the City of Abbotsford: Descriptive and exploratory analysis of appropriate technologies, landscape analysis, and perceptions of residents and farmers
Faculty Supervisors: Mariano Mapili and Paul Fontaine
Community Partners: Alison Martens and Magda Lajlee — City of Abbotsford
Indigenous Research
Biology — Sasha Tuttle
The effects of genotype and host species on the offspring of the parasitoid Trissolcus japonicas in terms of fitness
Faculty Supervisor: Carin Bondar
History — Leanne Herrett
The Navajo Code: Recolonization in the Field of Intelligence
Faculty Supervisor: Larissa Horne
Industry Engagement Research
Chemistry — Evan Foley
The effects of gaseous ammonia environment on industrial and first responder clothing materials
Faculty Supervisor: Golfam Ghafourifar
Industry Partners: NUCOR, Ammonia Safety & Training Institute, Hazmasters, and GHD
Physics — Rochelle Thrift, Alec Baker, Garrett Paddon
Automating a PH Sensor Probe
Faculty Supervisors: Lin Long, Jeff Krahn
Industry Partner: Worker Bee Honey Co.
Graphic & Digital Design/Communications — Zi Tong (Yuki) Lam, Aron McKague, Rebecca Vandenberg, Michaela Warmerdam, Maaria Zafar, Jiajing Ning
Stave West Interpretive Panel Design & Signage
Faculty Supervisor: Gino Burich
Industry Partner: Terry Hood — Stave West Regional District
Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/06/undergraduate-research-excellence-award-winners-celebrated-with-video/