UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS CELEBRATED WITH VIDEO

(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), dom 28 giugno 2020

[embedded content]

UFV wasn’t able to host its annual Undergraduate Research Excellence awards in person this year, but the university recognized its winners via video. Garry Fehr, AVP Research, Engagement, and Graduate Studies, introduced each winner. UFV distributed more than $24,000 in award prize funds.

Students were nominated by their faculty advisors. There are awards for each faculty, and a Community Research award, Indigenous Research award, and Industry Research award.

Congratulations to all the winners!

College of Arts

Communications — Madeline Allen, Jessica Janik, Peter MacDonald, and Ryan Werbin

Public Relation Plan: #RACEwithRAN

Faculty Supervisor: Mai Anh Doan



Criminal Justice — Landon Kaetler

Practicum: International Centre for Criminal Law Reform

Faculty Supervisor: Yvon Dandurand

Note: Landon was also nominated for his work on the South Asian Canadian Youth and Violence project in the South Asian Studies Institute (SASI).



Economics — Wiley Reid

Certainty vs. Severity: How to Best Deter Crime

Faculty Supervisor: Young-Il Albert Kim

English — Steven Sprott

The Architectural Psyche in the Works of George MacDonald and John Ruskin

Faculty Supervisor: Andrew Gutteridge

History — Marlowe Farris

Wars & Rumors of Wars: A Fictional Memoir Regarding Inuit and Beothuk Encounters with Pale People from Beyond the Sea

Faculty Supervisor: Scott Sheffield

Philosophy — Ekaterina Marenkov

Foucault’s Genealogy and Archaeology: Two Essays

Faculty Supervisor: Glen Baier

Political Science — Tracy Morrison

It’s Just a Boys’ Game

Faculty Supervisor: Fiona MacDonald

Psychology — Taylor Allenby

In the Shadow of Mortality: The Impact of Priming Specific Types of Death on the Terror Management Literature

Faculty Supervisor: Sven van de Wetering

Sociology — Paul Jakhu

To Tell or Not Tell: The Dilemmas in the Lives of Prisoners’ Families

Faculty Supervisor: Alicia Horton

Visual Arts — Albert Woods

Anthropos Morphos Series 2020 — Mixed Media

Faculty Supervisor: Grace Tsurumaru

Faculty of Health Sciences

Kinesiology — Joleen Prystupa

Take a hike: The effectiveness of group-based trail walking on anxiety in cancer survivors

Faculty Supervisor: Iris Lesser



Nursing — Julie Rhodes

Exploring barriers and facilitators affecting the student nurse’s experience of patient teaching in the clinical setting

Faculty Supervisor: Shelley Canning

Faculty of Professional Studies

Business — Trisha Bugra, Ashreet Dhiman, Thanh Nguyen, Steven Perry

The Truth About Fast Fashion

Faculty Supervisor: David Dobson

Faculty of Applied & Technical Studies

Physics — Kaden Ray

Radiative Corrections to the Light 0++ Tetraquark Correlator using the Numerical Integrator pySecDec

Faculty Supervisor: Derek Harnett

Faculty of Science

Agriculture — Christopher Reed

The effects of short-term LED blue light treatment on soil-grown broccoli microgreens

Faculty Supervisor: Renee Prasad

Biology — Aisa Dobie

Investigating the neuroprotective effects of Haskap berry (Lonicera caerulea) extract on Caenorhabditis elegans

Faculty Supervisor: Nathan Bialas

Mathematics & Statistics — Gurdeepak Sidhu

Modeling on effects of sports analytics and team attributes on successful NHL regular season and postseason

Faculty Supervisor: David Chu

School of Land Use and Environmental Change — Paige Bogaerts

Salt marshes and sea level rise: Coastal ecosystems slipping beneath the waves

Faculty Supervisor: Claire Hay

Community Service Research

School of Land Use and Environmental Change — Vanessa Brewer, Claire Cook, Caitlin Parray, Andrew Schulz, Ian Wilson

Starling management in the City of Abbotsford: Descriptive and exploratory analysis of appropriate technologies, landscape analysis, and perceptions of residents and farmers

Faculty Supervisors: Mariano Mapili and Paul Fontaine

Community Partners: Alison Martens and Magda Lajlee — City of Abbotsford

Indigenous Research

Biology — Sasha Tuttle

The effects of genotype and host species on the offspring of the parasitoid Trissolcus japonicas in terms of fitness

Faculty Supervisor: Carin Bondar

History — Leanne Herrett

The Navajo Code: Recolonization in the Field of Intelligence

Faculty Supervisor: Larissa Horne

Industry Engagement Research

Chemistry — Evan Foley

The effects of gaseous ammonia environment on industrial and first responder clothing materials

Faculty Supervisor: Golfam Ghafourifar

Industry Partners: NUCOR, Ammonia Safety & Training Institute, Hazmasters, and GHD

Physics — Rochelle Thrift, Alec Baker, Garrett Paddon

Automating a PH Sensor Probe

Faculty Supervisors: Lin Long, Jeff Krahn

Industry Partner: Worker Bee Honey Co.

Graphic & Digital Design/Communications — Zi Tong (Yuki) Lam, Aron McKague, Rebecca Vandenberg, Michaela Warmerdam, Maaria Zafar, Jiajing Ning

Stave West Interpretive Panel Design & Signage

Faculty Supervisor: Gino Burich

Industry Partner: Terry Hood — Stave West Regional District

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/06/undergraduate-research-excellence-award-winners-celebrated-with-video/