(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 08 agosto 2020 Source: U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Education and Labor. Published: 7/23/2020.

This three-hour, seven-minute Congressional hearing features witnesses who discuss what Congress must do to help America’s students get back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23337