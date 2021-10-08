(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Haiti and Panama from October 12–16, 2021.

In Haiti, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry to discuss an inclusive, Haitian-led political dialogue that will lead to free and fair elections; how Haiti can provide better security for all its citizens; and support for returning Haitian migrants. The Under Secretary will also meet with Minister of Justice Liszt Quitel to discuss the investigation into President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination and the Bel-Air, La Saline, and Grand Ravine massacres. The Haitian people deserve justice in all these cases. Under Secretary Zeya will also meet with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and with UNICEF to thank them for their humanitarian assistance and earthquake recovery efforts in Haiti, including IOM’s assistance to the Haitian government in receiving Haitian returnees. These meetings will advance partnerships that are addressing the root causes of migration in Haiti, and support Haitian-led efforts toward the restoration of democratic institutions.

Under Secretary Zeya will then travel to Panama City to meet with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and participate in a High-Level Security Dialogue with the Government of Panama. The October 14 High-Level Security Dialogue will advance ongoing collaboration between the United States and Panama to jointly address regional migration challenges, combat money laundering and drug trafficking, and fortify respect for democratic principles across the region. The Under Secretary will also meet with international organizations, civil society, and NGOs to further collaboration with these important partners on issues relating to security, providing international protection, and migration management. Finally, Under Secretary Zeya will travel to the Darién region to learn about Panamanian, U.S., and international organizations’ efforts to address the challenges of irregular migration and to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees, asylum seekers, and vulnerable migrants.

