06/25/2021 05:45 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Asuncion, Paraguay; Panama City, Panama; and San Salvador, El Salvador, June 27-June 30 with an interagency delegation to engage with senior leaders, government officials, and civil society throughout the region. Other senior members of the delegation include Acting Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere Julie Chung, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erikson, National Security Council Director for Central America Megan Oates, and Director of Policy and Plans for U.S. Southern Command Brigadier General Rick Uribe.

During their trip to Paraguay, Under Secretary Nuland and the U.S. delegation will meet with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez to discuss cooperation to address the challenges posed by the global pandemic and ways to strengthen democracy in our hemisphere. Under Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Acevedo will co-chair the second U.S.-Paraguay Strategic Partnership Dialogue on regional democracy and security, trade and investment, development, and governance cooperation, and the bilateral relationship.

In Panama, the delegation will meet with President Cortizo and Vice Foreign Minister Carrizo. They will also visit the Panama Canal to speak with Canal Administrator Vásquez. The meetings will focus on protecting citizens from the pandemic and its economic devastation, mitigating climate change, deepening trade ties, addressing regional migration challenges, and strengthening security in the region. Under Secretary Nuland and the U.S. delegation will also meet with environmental NGOs and innovation leaders.

During their trip to El Salvador, the U.S. delegation will meet with President Bukele and other political leaders to discuss migration, democracy, and regional goals. They will also meet with members of civil society and the private sector to discuss the key role these groups play in creating an environment in which all Salvadorans can thrive.

