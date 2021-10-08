(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/08/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Moscow, Russia on October 11 to meet with senior officials and other interlocutors to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

She will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon on October 14 for meetings with Lebanese representatives of civil society and government leaders to discuss economic reforms and elections next year.

Under Secretary Nuland will then travel to London, UK on October 15 to meet with senior government officials on a range of global issues.

