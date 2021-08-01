(AGENPARL) – dom 01 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, and Niger from July 31 to August 6.

In South Africa, the Under Secretary will meet with senior South African officials and co-chair the Working Group on African and Global Issues to advance shared priorities. She will welcome the United States’ donation of 5.66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to South Africa, and meet with civil society and business leaders.

In Botswana, the Under Secretary will meet with President Mokgweetsi Masisi to advance our partnership on democracy, the climate crisis, economic prosperity, and security in southern Africa.

In Tanzania, the Under Secretary will meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and hold a roundtable with opposition leaders. Her discussions will focus on strengthening democracy, combatting COVID-19, and enhancing security and prosperity.

In Niger, the Under Secretary will meet with President Mohamed Bazoum to discuss ways to improve security in the Sahel, strengthen governance, and advance inclusive economic growth.

