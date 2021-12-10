(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/10/2021 03:27 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Tokyo, Japan, December 12-15 and to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK), December 15-17. During his visits, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with senior government officials to discuss cooperation on some of the most pressing global challenges of the 21st century, including global health and COVID-19, supply chain resilience, addressing the climate crisis, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies. In both Tokyo and Seoul, the Under Secretary will discuss collaboration to deliver a positive economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific that increases prosperity for U.S., Japanese, and ROK citizens, as well as people across the region. Under Secretary Fernandez will also highlight the role U.S., ROK, and Japanese companies play in building local capacity and improving lives in the communities in which they operate in the Indo-Pacific, including through supporting gender equality and developing human capital and workforce skills.

