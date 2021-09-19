(AGENPARL) – dom 19 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/18/2021 08:30 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Vienna, Austria on September 20-21 to take part in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference. She will accompany Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who will head the U.S. delegation, and Jill Hruby, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and the Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security.

Under Secretary Jenkins will then virtually address the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) Article XIV conference on September 23 during the United Nations General Assembly High Level Week.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this