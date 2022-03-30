(AGENPARL) – mer 30 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/30/2022 02:45 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins is pleased to announce Kenneth D. Ward as the U.S. Special Representative to the Biological Weapons Convention. The Administration is deeply committed to countering the full range of present and future biological threats. This includes upholding and strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC). We look forward to Mr. Ward leading U.S. efforts in this important area and heading up our team of experts at the BWC Review Conference later this year.

Mr. Ward comes to this position with 30 years’ experience in arms control and nonproliferation with the U.S. Department of State and the former U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. He most recently served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, Netherlands, with previous assignments as the Director of the Office of Chemical and Biological Weapons Affairs in State’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, and the Deputy Negotiator during the 2004-2007 WMD elimination effort in Libya.

