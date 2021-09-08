(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/08/2021 12:27 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez spoke with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon of the Republic of Korea (ROK) on September 7. During the call, the Under Secretary affirmed the U.S.-ROK Alliance as a global partnership grounded in mutual trust and shared values, as evidenced by the May U.S.-ROK Presidential Summit. They committed to advancing the ambitious vision set by President Biden and President Moon, including action in the areas of global health and COVID-19 relief, supply chain resilience, addressing the climate crisis, and protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies. Under Secretary Fernandez and Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi welcomed the opportunity to have further discussions at the Sixth U.S.-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue in Seoul later this year.

