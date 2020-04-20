Under PM-KISAN Scheme Rs. 17,793 crores released for 8.89 crore farmer families during the lockdown

Under PMGKY, the States/UTs namely A&N, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat have commenced the distribution of pulses to the beneficiaries. Other States like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have received the partial stock and will commence the distribution to the beneficiaries in phased manner as per their plan.