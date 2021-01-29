venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

NEWS FEED


DPH Announces Updated Plans for Administering Second Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


Unclaimed Property Holder Reporting Update
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


Lawmakers, DOJ announce legislation to stop unfair business practices
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


ICYMI: Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2022 Recommended Budget
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


State Treasurer Colleen Davis Statement on Governor John Carney’s Proposed Budget
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


Delaware Will Issue Emergency Benefits for January to Eligible SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance Households
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


Additional Delaware Hunting Opportunities to Open in February
Date Posted: January 28, 2021


Governor Carney, Legislators Announce Bills to Make Opportunity Funding Permanent, Expand K-3 Special Education
Date Posted: January 28, 2021

Picture of Judicial Confirmations, State of Delaware, Governor John Carney
Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations of Judicial Nominations
Date Posted: January 27, 2021


ICYMI: Governor Carney Delivers 2021 State of the State Address
Date Posted: January 27, 2021

Logo of the Delaware Division of Revenue
Delaware’s Tax Season Starts February 12, 2021
Date Posted: January 27, 2021


January 26, 2021, 6:00 pm: COVID-19 Update and Virtual Town Hall
Date Posted: January 26, 2021


Four Delaware Organizations Receive Mini-Grants to Reduce Infant and Maternal Mortality Among Black Population
Date Posted: January 26, 2021


Governor Carney’s 2021 State of the State Address
Date Posted: January 26, 2021

Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: January 25, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH Provide Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Program
Date Posted: January 25, 2021


State Auditor Kathy McGuiness: Delaware Could See $43 Million Annually from Regulating, Taxing Marijuana for Adult Use
Date Posted: January 25, 2021


DNREC Updates A-Street Ditch PCB Cleanup Pilot Project
Date Posted: January 25, 2021


DPH Completes 11,000 Vaccinations in Weekend Events
Date Posted: January 24, 2021


Weekly COVID-19 Update – Jan. 22, 2021: New Positive Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated But Trends Leveling Out
Date Posted: January 22, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: January 22, 2021


Governor Carney, Secretary Bunting Announce Launch of the Governor’s Institute for School Leadership
Date Posted: January 22, 2021


Free Virtual Family Workshops from the Dept. of Education
Date Posted: January 22, 2021

2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest
2021 Arbor Day School Poster Contest
Date Posted: January 22, 2021


Students Encouraged To Enter Webapp Competition
Date Posted: January 22, 2021


Vaccination Appointments Offered to 11,500 Seniors For This Weekend
Date Posted: January 21, 2021

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Cultural Affairs Division Celebrates Black History
Date Posted: January 21, 2021


Rapid COVID-19 Testing for Providers in Group Homes for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Date Posted: January 21, 2021


Wastewater, Surface Water and Drinking Water Planning Grant Proposals Now Being Accepted by DNREC, DPH
Date Posted: January 21, 2021


DPH System for Vaccination Requests Starts With More Than 56K Signups In First Day
Date Posted: January 20, 2021


El gobernador Carney y la Division de Salud Publica (DPH) anuncian la transición a la fase 1B de vacunación
Date Posted: January 19, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH Announce Transition to Vaccinate Phase 1B
Date Posted: January 19, 2021


AG Jennings’ op-ed: A house divided
Date Posted: January 19, 2021


January 19, 2021, 7:00 pm: COVID-19 Update and Phase 1B Q&A
Date Posted: January 19, 2021


Governor Carney Sworn in for Second Term as 74th Governor of the State of Delaware
Date Posted: January 19, 2021


Delaware Surpasses 1,000 Total Deaths Related to COVID-19; New Positive Cases Remain Elevated
Date Posted: January 16, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites 
Date Posted: January 15, 2021


Delaware’s SNAP Recipients Will See Monthly Benefits Increase 15 Percent Through June 2021
Date Posted: January 15, 2021


Governor Carney Activates Delaware National Guard
Date Posted: January 15, 2021


DNREC Issues Wastewater Permits to Mountaire Farms for Making Pollution Control Improvements at Millsboro Plant
Date Posted: January 15, 2021


Wagamons Pond Boat Ramp Temporarily Closing for Reconstruction
Date Posted: January 14, 2021


Governor Carney Issues Statement on Cabinet Confirmations
Date Posted: January 13, 2021


Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nominations 
Date Posted: January 13, 2021


Delaware Justice System Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting Probationers
Date Posted: January 13, 2021


January 12, 2021: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: January 12, 2021


FY2021 Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds Soliciting Projects for Improving Water Quality
Date Posted: January 11, 2021


State Park Offices to Reopen Tuesday with Limited Hours
Date Posted: January 11, 2021


Division of the Arts Announces 2021 Individual Artist Fellowship Awardees
Date Posted: January 11, 2021


Governor Carney, Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long Announce Virtual Inauguration for January 19, 2021
Date Posted: January 11, 2021


Secretary Magarik Announces Leadership Changes at Department of Health and Social Services
Date Posted: January 11, 2021

Delaware Flag Status - half staff
Flags To Be Lowered For Passing Of U.S. Capitol Police Officers
Date Posted: January 10, 2021


Weekly COVID-19 Update – Jan. 8, 2021: DPH Announces First Pediatric COVID-19 Death in Delaware
Date Posted: January 8, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites 
Date Posted: January 8, 2021


Governor Carney Updates COVID-19 Restrictions
Date Posted: January 8, 2021


Urban Forestry Grants Up to $5,000 Now Available
Date Posted: January 8, 2021


Expiration and Extension of CARES Act
Date Posted: January 7, 2021

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Zwaanendael Museum seeks plastic recyclables
Date Posted: January 7, 2021


Statement from Attorney General Jennings on insurrection in Washington
Date Posted: January 6, 2021


Registration Open for Delaware Mandatory Wild Turkey Hunting Course
Date Posted: January 6, 2021


DPH Presents 2020 State Health Improvement Plan Progress Report and Hosts Virtual Roundtables
Date Posted: January 5, 2021


El gobernador Carney y la DPH instan a las escuelas a retomar la educación híbrida el 11 de enero
Date Posted: January 5, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH Urge Schools to Return to Hybrid Learning on January 11
Date Posted: January 5, 2021


January 5, 2021: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: January 5, 2021


First State Manufactured Home Owners Eligible For Free Legal Representation Under New Contract
Date Posted: January 4, 2021


Emergency Sirens To Be Tested Tuesday
Date Posted: January 4, 2021


Governor Carney Appoints Ellen Magee as Sussex County Register of Wills
Date Posted: January 2, 2021


First $700,000 in Opioid Impact Fee Funding Allocated for Treatment of Substance Use Disorder
Date Posted: January 1, 2021


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites 
Date Posted: January 1, 2021


Weekly COVID-19 Update-Dec. 31, 2020: New Positive Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated, Deaths Continue to Increase
Date Posted: December 31, 2020


New 2nd Street On-Ramp to I-95 Southbound Opens
Date Posted: December 31, 2020


DPH Announces First Flu-Related Death of 2020-2021 Season
Date Posted: December 30, 2020

A photo of deer in field
Additional Delaware Deer Hunting Seasons Opening in January
Date Posted: December 30, 2020


DPH Finalizes Recommendations For Next Groups Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
Date Posted: December 29, 2020


Air Permitting Training Sessions Scheduled Jan. 12, 19, 26
Date Posted: December 29, 2020


December 29, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: December 28, 2020


The DOL Releases Guidance Regarding the Newly Signed COVID-19 Relief Bill
Date Posted: December 28, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update-Dec. 24, 2020: New Positive Cases, Hospitalizations Remain Elevated, Deaths Continue to Increase
Date Posted: December 24, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: December 24, 2020

Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Governor Carney Formally Extends State of Emergency
Date Posted: December 24, 2020


Governor Carney, Secretary Bunting Announce One-Time Enrollment Funding for Schools
Date Posted: December 24, 2020

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro
Commissioner Navarro Signs Health Policy Letter to President-Elect Biden
Date Posted: December 23, 2020


Enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace Increases More Than 5% For Coverage in 2021
Date Posted: December 23, 2020


New Population Projections Available
Date Posted: December 23, 2020


DNREC Accepting Grant Proposals for Delaware Chesapeake Bay Watershed Projects
Date Posted: December 23, 2020


Christmas Tree Recycling – a Delaware Post-Holiday Tradition – Continues Statewide for 2020/2021
Date Posted: December 22, 2020


December 22, 2020: COVID-19 Briefing
Date Posted: December 21, 2020


Wilmington man pleads guilty to 2014 homicide
Date Posted: December 21, 2020


Governor Carney Announces Additional Relief Funding for Small Businesses, Arts Organizations
Date Posted: December 21, 2020


DNREC to Temporarily Close Park Offices Starting Dec. 24
Date Posted: December 21, 2020

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
Four Virtual Programs at State Museums in January 2021
Date Posted: December 21, 2020

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware
New Report Outlines Plan for Strengthening Primary Care in Delaware
Date Posted: December 21, 2020


DPH Announces Plans to Distribute Moderna Vaccine
Date Posted: December 19, 2020


Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce Community COVID-19 Testing Sites
Date Posted: December 18, 2020


Weekly COVID-19 Update- Dec. 18, 2020: Surge in New Positive Cases Continues; Hospitalizations, Deaths Continue to Rise
Date Posted: December 18, 2020


Gov. Carney, DPH Announce 750 Vaccines Administered First Week, Share First Vaccinations, Prepare Moderna Distribution
Date Posted: December 18, 2020


Resources to Help Delawareans in Challenging Times  
Date Posted: December 18, 2020

Logo for the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
“Stitching On the Light: A Virtual Stitch Along”
Date Posted: December 18, 2020


Croda to Restart Ethylene Oxide Plant for Emissions Test, Then Shut Down
Date Posted: December 18, 2020


Garvin Statement on the Nomination of Michael Regan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Date Posted: December 17, 2020


Division of Public Health Announces Vaccine Call Center Will Open Friday, Dec. 18
Date Posted: December 17, 2020

