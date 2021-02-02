UMASS AMHERST RESEARCHERS DISCOVER MATERIALS CAPABLE OF SELF-PROPULSION

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (University of Massachusetts Amherst) Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have discovered how to make materials that snap and reset themselves, only relying upon energy flow from their environment. The discovery may prove useful for various industries that want to source movement sustainably, from toys to robotics, and is expected to further inform our understanding of how the natural world fuels some types of movement.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uoma-uar020121.php